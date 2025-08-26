A free Level 1 course

Physical Activity for Health and Wellbeing in the Caring Role

Are you a carer? Or do you work with a carer, or know someone who is one? This free course, Physical activity for health and wellbeing in the caring role, is designed to give an insight into the demands, both physically and mentally, of the caring role and look at how taking part in physical activity can offer benefits to the health and wellbeing of carers.

Given the demands of the caring role, the course also looks at possible ways to start incorporating physical activity into everyday life and reflects upon a number of case studies. By the end of the course you will have gained knowledge about strategies that will help you to understand how to support and improve the wellbeing of either yourself or a carer you know.

This course is endorsed by Carers Trust

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand the physical, psychological and emotional demands of the caring role, and the associated implications to physical and mental health

describe the benefits of participation in regular physical activity on the health and wellbeing of carers

identify a range of physical activity examples to improve, support and maintain individual health and wellbeing.

