A free Level 1 course

Physical and Mental Health for Young Children

The health of babies and young children is at a critical point. Increased levels of poor mental health, high levels of childhood obesity and concerns about infectious diseases all make for a worrying picture of the state of our children’s health. However, there is a great deal that adults who care for and educate babies and young children can do to support and promote good health in practical and low-cost ways. This free course will increase your knowledge and skills and show you ways that adults, both parents and professionals, can play an active role in supporting and promoting good health in babies and young children.

This content forms part of the Dangoor Education collection, the educational arm of The Exilarch's Foundation.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

explain why health promotion is important for babies and children

explore the contemporary conditions affecting babies and children's mental and physical health

understand how early childhood pre-school settings can work with professionals and parents to promote children's health

appreciate the factors that can impact on babies' and children's mental and physical health

identify and plan interventions to improve the health of babies and children.

