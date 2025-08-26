A free Level 2 course

Practice Supervision and Assessment in Nursing

Being able to supervise and assess in the workplace are core skills needed by those supporting learners. In the context of this development, this free course, Practice supervision and assessment in nursing, has been designed to support practitioners working with students in workplace settings across nursing provision. Core to these resources are the requirements of the Nursing & Midwifery Council (NMC) – the nursing regulator – to work in different ways to support learners. The principles discussed, however, would apply as best practice to any working environment where employees are seeking to develop themselves under the supervision of others.

Interested in taking your learning further? You might find it helpful to explore the Open University's Nursing and Healthcare courses and qualifications.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) requirements for the roles of Practice Assessor, Practice Supervisor and Academic Assessor for conducting assessments

understand the knowledge, attitudes, qualities and skills needed in conducting a teaching, assessing and supervisory role

use contemporary evidence to prepare students for self-reflection

understand the role of the Practice Supervisor, Practice Assessor and Academic Assessor in making fair judgements to ensure safe and competent practitioners

give constructive feedback and effectively support others

understand how to manage students who are not performing optimally.

Practice supervision and assessment in nursing | OpenLearn - Open University