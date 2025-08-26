Learn how to support people susceptible to radicalisation

Prevent Duty Training

Prevent sits alongside long-established safeguarding duties on professionals to protect people from a range of other harms such as substance abuse, involvement in gangs and physical and sexual exploitation.

Prevent is one part of the government's overall counter-terrorism strategy, CONTEST. The aim of Prevent is to:

tackle the ideological causes of terrorism

intervene early to support people susceptible to radicalisation

enable people who have already engaged in terrorism to disengage and rehabilitate

Who Prevent duty training is for

This training is for people working in sectors covered by the Prevent duty, such as:

education

health

local authorities

police

criminal justice agencies (prisons, probation, youth justice)

Other sectors that are not covered by the Prevent duty may also complete this training.

Prevent duty courses

In these training courses, you will learn about:

the Prevent duty

different extremist ideologies that can lead to terrorism

the risk around radicalisation and your supportive role

making a Prevent referral that is both informed and made with good intention

the interventions and support available

