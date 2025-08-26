Learn how to support people susceptible to radicalisation
Prevent Duty Training
Prevent sits alongside long-established safeguarding duties on professionals to protect people from a range of other harms such as substance abuse, involvement in gangs and physical and sexual exploitation.
Prevent is one part of the government's overall counter-terrorism strategy, CONTEST. The aim of Prevent is to:
- tackle the ideological causes of terrorism
- intervene early to support people susceptible to radicalisation
- enable people who have already engaged in terrorism to disengage and rehabilitate
Who Prevent duty training is for
This training is for people working in sectors covered by the Prevent duty, such as:
- education
- health
- local authorities
- police
- criminal justice agencies (prisons, probation, youth justice)
Other sectors that are not covered by the Prevent duty may also complete this training.
Prevent duty courses
In these training courses, you will learn about:
- the Prevent duty
- different extremist ideologies that can lead to terrorism
- the risk around radicalisation and your supportive role
- making a Prevent referral that is both informed and made with good intention
- the interventions and support available
Prevent duty training: Learn how to support people susceptible to radicalisation | Prevent duty training