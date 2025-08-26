A free Level 2 course

Promoting the Effective Management of Children’s Pain

This short course focuses on promoting the effective management of children’s acute pain in hospital. Effective pain management can be promoted by creating knowledgeable and confident practitioners through regular education and training which helps to reduce stress. This can be enhanced by supporting staff with the necessary evidence based pain management protocols so that practitioners can adopt an individual approach to a child and their family.

Part of effective pain management includes parents, who want to, becoming involved in their child’s pain management, which needs to be encouraged so that parents feel empowered to become involved in reducing the pain experienced by their child in hospital.

The information presented will enable you to gain knowledge and insight into evidence-based practice, in relation to delivering effective pain management for children.

This free course provides a sample of the Open University qualification, BSc (Honours) Nursing (Children and Young People).

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand the value of creating knowledgeable and confident practitioners

gain an insight of the need for health care professionals to be supported with relevant practice guidance on pain management

understand the value of adopting an individual approach to a child and their family

see the benefit of empowering parents to be effectively involved in the management of their child's pain.

Promoting the effective management of children’s pain | OpenLearn - Open University