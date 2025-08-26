A free Level 2 course

Introducing Public Health

This free course, Introducing public health, presents some key elements of public health and health promotion. It considers the scope and focus of public health and how it is subject to change and located within the wider global context.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

demonstrate some knowledge and understanding of the wider determinants of health and ill-health

demonstrate some knowledge and understanding of the roles of people and agencies who undertake work in the promotion of public health

demonstrate an awareness of the debates and dilemmas that may arise from the promotion of public health.

