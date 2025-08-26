Developed to support the workforce and organisations in ensuring staff have the necessary knowledge and skills to recognise and manage deterioration in adult patients.

Recognising and Managing Deterioration

Changes to vital signs, behaviour and mental state often occur before a serious event, such as cardiac arrest. Being able to recognise and act on these changes are essential skills for improving patient safety and outcomes.

The Recognising and Managing Deterioration programme has been developed to support the workforce and organisations in ensuring staff have the necessary knowledge and skills to recognise and manage deterioration in adult patients.

The programme is divided into 3 main sections which focus on patient assessment, early warning scores, and sepsis. Each section includes sessions relevant to practise in various settings and specialities. We recommend that you review each section for all the sessions relevant to your role and workplace to ensure you get the most out of the learning. Some sessions are universally accessible and marked separately.

Use the sections and links below to navigate the resources.

Recognising and managing deterioration - elearning for healthcare