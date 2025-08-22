The Home Office is championing a proactive approach and has launched this free online FGM training package.

Recognising and Preventing FGM: Female Genital Mutilation

A recent study revealed that 137,000 women in England and Wales are estimated to be living with the consequences of FGM. To address this issue, the Home Office is championing a proactive approach and has launched this free online FGM training package.

Throughout this course, we follow a young girl named Hope as she encounters the key issues relating to FGM and we see how they affect her throughout her life. The training will help a wide range of professionals to identify and assist girls who are at risk of FGM.

This course is useful for anyone who is interested in gaining an overview of FGM, particularly frontline staff in healthcare, police, border force and children’s social care.

