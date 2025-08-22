To support healthcare staff in the correct prescription and administration of insulin

Safe Use of Insulin

The Safe Use of Insulin programme, aimed at all healthcare staff, has been designed to help reduce the errors in the prescription and administration of insulin. The programme consists of one elearning session, which is based upon the recommendations and guidance contained in the National Patient Safety Agency alert highlighting the most common errors in prescription and administration of insulin. The session aims to reduce insulin errors and to ensure that patients receive safe and effective treatment. The content provides an increased understanding and awareness of insulin and also demonstrates the most frequent errors associated with the use of insulin, together with advice on how errors can be avoided. The content also covers the potential side-effects of using insulin and effective counteractions.

This programme was developed with the support of Health Education South West and Health Education North West.

