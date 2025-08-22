Links to access Level 1 - Level 4 Safeguarding training

To live a life free from abuse and harm is a basic human right. We are all responsible for the protection of people at risk from abuse. Vulnerable adults rely on us to take the right steps to help keep them safe. If we don’t, who will? To ignore abuse and neglect is to allow it to continue and that is never acceptable.

The National Intercollegiate Document ‘Safeguarding for Adults: Roles and Competencies’ defines the safeguarding knowledge, skills and attitudes required by staff working in health and care settings. The document specifies the safeguarding competencies required at Levels 1 to 5, and additionally, for executive and non-executive directors at Board level.

Health Education England (HEE) has worked with subject matter experts to develop a set of high quality, national resources for Levels 1-4.

