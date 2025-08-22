A free 45 minute course

Safeguarding adult victims of modern slavery, human trafficking and exploitation

Modern Slavery – Human Trafficking (MSHT) is global, complex and hostile. It is one of the most lucrative crimes in the world, second only to the illegal drugs trade. MSHT has profound implications for the physical, mental, and sexual health of victims both during and after exploitation. Evidence shows victims present in healthcare services and yet healthcare professionals aren’t equipped to know how best to support. The health consequences of MSHT reach beyond individual injury or infection. MSHT markedly impacts human relationships, families, parenting and societal wellbeing and, for these reasons, is a major public health problem.

This session provides training for NHS safeguarding leads in safe, accurate and strategic leadership and decision-making for suspected cases of modern slavery, human trafficking and exploitation.

It describes a pathway for trauma-informed, person-centred victim identification, safeguarding and care, using case study examples based on real patient encounters and events.

By the end of this session, you should be able to:

describe modern slavery, human trafficking and exploitation, the scale, forms and barriers to disclosure

describe key advice and guidance you would give to frontline healthcare professionals raising concerns about suspected adult victims.

identify and engage with the service(s) best suited to support safe, accurate and strategic decision-making in these complex scenarios

describe key guidance for NHS staff when active ‘rescue’ or direct intervention is not appropriate

evaluate what information should be documented and shared appropriately and purposefully with specific services

Chapters:

Introduction Role and guidance The Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline Following a case Support, summary and resources

Safeguarding adult victims of modern slavery, human trafficking and exploitation - elearning for healthcare