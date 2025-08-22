Veterans Contact Point secures long-term lease

A Warwickshire military charity has secured a new 20-year lease on its headquarters in Nuneaton that will continue to be a safe and open space for veterans in the region.

Veterans Contact Point supports people who have served in any of the UK Armed Forces and live in the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire area.

The charity has agreed a new long-term lease on its headquarters on Bentley Road in Nuneaton with Warwickshire County Council, through its managing agent Warwickshire Property Management Ltd (WPM).

The military charity, which is supported by 12 volunteers and employs three former veterans in full-time positions, was granted a new lease, with continued support from the County Council for the much-needed charity.

This will enable the charity to focus on investing in its services and support for the 250-plus veterans it supports directly and indirectly annually.

Veterans Contact Point formed in 2009 as a volunteer support group and became a military charity in 2012. It was one of the first community charities of its type and now has branches in Nuneaton, Atherstone, Dordon and Warwick.

Its headquarters has been at The Horsa Building on Bentley Road since 2013 and will remain there until at least 2042.

The charity receives no core government funding and relies on public donations, project funding and grant funding.

Len Hardy, CEO of Veterans Contact Point and one of its founders, spent 25 years in the armed forces.

He said: “From our headquarters in Nuneaton we provide one-to-one support, delivered by people who have been in similar situations. We never turn anybody away. The price of a cup of tea might save a life, it’s as simple as that.

“Being supported by the County Council is hugely important for us. Once we cover our running costs, the rest of our funding and donations can go directly to supporting the armed forces community.

“This allows us to plan better interventions, increase our involvement in the local community and it gives us the security to plan for the future.”

Jeff Worthington left the army in 1997 and came to Veterans Contact Point looking for help in 2020. He has now worked for the charity for more than four years helping other veterans in need.

“We have a lot of veterans walking through the doors looking for help who have nowhere else to go, and without this building we wouldn’t be able to give them that opportunity,” he said.

“There is a great emphasis here on being approachable and easy to access. Whether you visit our centre or give us a ring, you will be speaking to someone who has been in similar circumstance themselves.”

WPM is part of Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), which manages the Warwickshire County Council leased portfolio.

Chris John, Assistant Development Manager at WPDG, said: “Veterans Contact Point provides vital and personal support to those who have served our country when they need it the most.

“It has been fantastic to be involved in securing their long-term home, which will enable them to focus on continuing to deliver their invaluable services for people in Nuneaton and throughout Warwickshire.”

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “Securing this long-term lease supports Veterans Contact Point to continue its brilliant work, providing stability and security for the future.

“As a partner in the Armed Forces Community Covenant we recognise the sacrifices and obligations made by the Armed Forces and their families and we support efforts to reduce or remove any disadvantages they may face in serving their country.”

To find out more about Veterans Contact Point visit www.veteranscontactpoint.org.uk