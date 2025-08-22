A free Level 1 course

Social media and networks in health and social care

The focus of this free course, Social media and networks in health and social care, will be on the concept of internet safety and the possible advantages and disadvantages the internet offers in terms of health and social care. It will also explore the ethical and professional issues associated with online social networks when working in health and social care settings.

This OpenLearn course is an adapted extract from the Open University course K102 Introducing health and social care.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

identify the advantages and disadvantages of using the internet in health and social care

evaluate your own use of online social networks and the implications of these for workers in health and social care

evaluate the impact of the internet on the experiences of users of health and social care services.

