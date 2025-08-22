Social Work Law: An Introduction

A free Level 2 course

An introduction to social work law

This course will get you to consider your initial perceptions of the social work role before exploring what social workers do in their day-to-day practice with people. It will highlight the core values of the social work profession and consider the challenges of applying these values in practice.

The course will explore the relationship between social work practice and law and will be of relevance to people interested in social work internationally, although it will draw on legislation from a UK context.

This OpenLearn course is an adapted extract from the Open University course K271 Social work law.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

recognise what social work is and what a social worker does in their role

reflect critically on the ways the law can support social work values of anti-oppressive and anti-discriminatory practice.

An introduction to social work law | OpenLearn - Open University