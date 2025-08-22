Free Level 2 course

Supporting children and young people's wellbeing

This free course, Supporting children and young people's wellbeing, looks at some of the broader concerns regarding wellbeing and the idea that children and young people today are increasingly reporting feelings of unhappiness. By completing the activities, you will be introduced to different ways of understanding children and young people’s wellbeing as well as a variety of practices and services that can provide support.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand some of the principles, purposes and responsibilities affecting those working with children and young people

critically engage with some of the social issues that affect children and young people's wellbeing

interpret and evaluate information and literature relevant to children and young poeople

find and use information from a range of courses, making effective use of digital practices, appropriate information and communication technologies.

Supporting children and young people's wellbeing | OpenLearn - Open University