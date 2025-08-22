TV’s Ned Boulting to speak at pre-cycle tour event in Atherstone

TV presenter and author Ned Boulting will take cycling fans on a thrilling ride through his career in the sport in an interactive celebration of the Lloyds Tour of Britain’s return to Warwickshire.

Routes to Cycling: An evening with Ned Boulting will be held on Thursday 4 September, at the Red Lion Hotel in Atherstone, just a short distance from where stage four of the Tour will get underway the next morning.

Ned will be joining us straight after the finish of Stage Three and ahead of his appearance at the finish of Stage Four, at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park. He will talk about his passion for the sport and reflect on some of his most cherished memories as a broadcast journalist. He will reflect on the exciting cycling opportunity of the Warwickshire route ahead.

Synonymous with ITV’s coverage of cycling over the past 20 years, sharing his insight and passion for the sport. The evening will include an opportunity for the audience to engage with Ned. This will include an autograph/book signing and photo session to round off the night.

A limited number of tickets will be available for the event, which will run from 6pm to 8.30pm. Tickets cost £10 (plus booking fee) and can be bought here.

The event, hosted by Warwickshire County Council, provides a further reason for fans to spend time in Atherstone as part of the race celebrations, building the sense of anticipation in the town.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, Councillor Rob Howard, said: “We’re delighted Ned Boulting will be joining us on the eve of what is such a major event for the town of Atherstone and the county.

“This event will be a wonderful prelude to the high-speed action and drama that will unfold on Warwickshire’s roads just a few hours later.

“We hope the event will draw in local cycling fans and those flocking to the county from afar for the Lloyds Tour of Britain, which arrives to Warwickshire the very next day.

“Not only is cycling great exercise and a brilliant way of socialising and meeting new friends, but it’s also very much an important asset in our attractive tourism offering.

“We’re confident the Tour will reinforce this by showcasing our world-famous landmarks, welcoming market towns and stunning countryside, with a view to encouraging more people to choose Warwickshire when planning their next cycling trip.”