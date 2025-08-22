Free Level 1 course

Supporting older people with learning disabilities and their families

What does excellent care and support for older people with learning disabilities and behaviour that challenges others look like? How do you know when you see it? How can it be replicated across different settings? And who needs to be involved in delivering it?

This free course, Supporting older people with learning disabilities and their families, stems from research that explored how to improve the care and support for older people with learning disabilities and behaviours that challenge others, and their families.

This course is for anyone working with older people with learning disabilities, including those whose behaviour may challenge others. It is for registered professionals and non-registered health and social care workers.

The course has been developed from the findings of Growing Older – Planning Ahead, an independent research project funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) under its Health Services and Delivery Research Programme (NIHR129491).

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand the needs and experiences of people with a learning disability who are getting older, including people who may at times display behaviours that challenge others

describe the components of excellent care for people who are getting older with a learning disability

apply the components of excellent care to the people you support in your everyday practice.

Supporting older people with learning disabilities and their families | OpenLearn - Open University