Free Level 1 course

Supporting physical development in early childhood

Are you involved in caring for or educating babies and young children either as a practitioner in the workforce or as a parent? In this free course, Supporting physical development in early childhood, you will learn how to ensure young children do enough physical activity and how it improves child mental and physical health development.

As you explore the holistic health and developmental benefits of physical activity, you’ll learn low cost, effective ways of ensuring babies and young children meet the 180 minutes per day of recommended activity. You’ll also find out how physical activity can improve child mental health and wellbeing, as well as contribute to the prevention of childhood obesity.

This course draws on research and expertise from academics from early childhood, sport and fitness at The Open University and Active Matters, and Angela Baker, Children's & Health Inequalities, Coventry City Council.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

identify the importance of movement skills to the overall health, wellbeing and development of young children

explore the relationship between physical growth and development

describe the body systems and their relationship to moving and learning

identify the appropriate physical/movement activities for each age and stage of development from 0-5 years

explore how parents and practitioners can work together to support the physical development of all children.

Supporting physical development in early childhood | OpenLearn - Open University