SWOT Analysis - Business Communication

Business communication: writing a SWOT analysis
This free course, Business communication: writing a SWOT analysis, is designed to develop your writing skills for business. You will be taken step by step through the process of writing a SWOT analysis, with clear advice on selecting key information from a case study text, making concise notes, choosing an appropriate structure and using language effectively. You will learn how to write a formal report including recommendations, based on a case study analysis of the British company, Brompton Bicycle.
After studying this course, you should be able to:
- understand the SWOT framework
- use the SWOT framework to analyse a business case study or a workplace situation
- make concise, formal notes from a case study text
- use appropriate language and structuring to organise and write a SWOT analysis report for a business context.
