SWOT Analysis - Business Communication

Free Level 1 course

Business communication: writing a SWOT analysis

This free course, Business communication: writing a SWOT analysis, is designed to develop your writing skills for business. You will be taken step by step through the process of writing a SWOT analysis, with clear advice on selecting key information from a case study text, making concise notes, choosing an appropriate structure and using language effectively. You will learn how to write a formal report including recommendations, based on a case study analysis of the British company, Brompton Bicycle.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand the SWOT framework

use the SWOT framework to analyse a business case study or a workplace situation

make concise, formal notes from a case study text

use appropriate language and structuring to organise and write a SWOT analysis report for a business context.

Business communication: writing a SWOT analysis | OpenLearn - Open University