A free Level 2 course

Understanding ADHD

This free course, Understanding Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), explores the experience of ADHD from the perspective of those who are diagnosed with the condition, and those who care for them. It covers the contribution of scientific research to understanding ADHD, with a focus on assessing the effectiveness and mechanism of action of treatments and therapies.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

define key terms in the field of ADHD research

describe the characteristics of ADHD and how they are used in diagnosis

describe the patterns of prevalence of ADHD, including the reasons for disparities worldwide

describe the risk factors and brain changes associated with ADHD

outline key approaches to managing ADHD, with reference to their scientific evidence base.

