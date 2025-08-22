A free Level 2 course

Work and mental health

Although being at work during periods of mental illness can be difficult for those with mental health problems, most people with these difficulties could take paid employment if it were not for numerous barriers in the workplace and the wider community (Centre for Mental Health, 2013). In this free course, Work and mental health, you will look at some of the ways in which employment affects mental health and what can be done to support people in finding and keeping work.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

explain how the experience of mental health problems affect, and are affected by, employment

understand how the recovery model can be used to support people with mental problems to return to work

explain what can be done to reduce the barriers to employment for people with mental health problems

Work and mental health | OpenLearn - Open University