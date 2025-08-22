Free Level 2 course

Young children, the outdoors and nature

Do you have a professional or personal interest in learning opportunities for young children? Are you working with children or are you a parent or carer?

This free course, Young children, the outdoors and nature, looks at the importance of babies and toddlers having opportunities to engage with rich outdoor environments. By completing the activities, you will be introduced to the benefits of outdoor engagement for babies and toddlers as well as a variety of practices and provision which will help you develop your own environments for young children.

Young children, the outdoors and nature | OpenLearn - Open University