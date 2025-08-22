A video by Commanding Hands

Health and Medical Terminology in British Sign Language (BSL)

Learn health and medical vocabulary in British Sign Language.

The location of some signs can also give information about the location, for example "cut". Wherever the cut is on the body, perform the sign at that location.

With the sign for "pain", add facial expressions to indicate severity. A grimace at the same time as signing "pain" would indicate a lot of pain. These non-manual features (NMF) of BSL add to the meaning significantly.

