Hercules Academy helps Nuneaton residents to overcome barriers

Eight individuals facing barriers to obtaining employment gained invaluable experience from at an independent training provider in Nuneaton.

Hercules Academy, working in partnership with Warwickshire Supported Employment Service (WSES) welcomed the eight jobseekers for a Level 1 Health and Safety course tailored to meet the needs of people who are striving to overcome barriers to the world of work.

The course not only left the octet better equipped for job seeking in the future but yielded direct and immediate results. During the training, Paul Blakeman, Head of Training at Hercules, met Daniel, a WSES customer whose potential he saw straight away. Inspired by Daniel's dedication and attitude, Paul collaborated with WSES to create a role for him within the team. Daniel joined Hercules Academy as a cleaner, and with the right support, quickly gained confidence, taking pride in his work and becoming a valued member of the workforce.

Daniel’s journey did not end there. His experience with Hercules helped him take his next step onto the job ladder, and he has since accepted a full-time position at the local social enterprise, Nuneaton Signs. Paul and the team are incredibly proud to have played a part in his journey and to witness the power of opportunity and support.

Following Daniel’s progression, Paul made the decision to backfill his role with two more WSES customers in a job share arrangement, further extending his commitment to inclusive employment and giving more local people the chance to thrive within the Hercules team.

Paul Blakeman said: “We pride ourselves on being more than just an Independent Training Provider. Based in Nuneaton, we deliver high-quality training to operatives working on civil engineering projects across the UK but, beyond our technical expertise, we are deeply committed to inclusivity, accessibility and creating a supportive environment for all learners and staff.

"A shining example of this commitment is our partnership with Warwickshire Supported Employment Service. Together, we were delighted to deliver the Level 1 Health and Safety course which all eight participants successfully completed, thanks in part to the implementation of reasonable adjustments such as providing readers and scribes for those who needed additional support.”

Through this partnership, Hercules Academy has demonstrated how inclusive employment practices can benefit everyone involved, creating opportunities for individuals, strengthening the local workforce and fostering a culture of support and growth. A key figure in this process has been Employment Support Advisor, Gail Thompson, who has played a vital role in ensuring both employers and employees are set up for success.

To help mitigate the risks often associated with hiring new staff, Gail organised work trials for WSES customers. These trials allowed individuals to experience the tasks involved and assess whether the work environment was a good fit. This approach not only empowered the candidates but also gave employers confidence in their hiring decisions.

Gail explained: “Employers can be afraid to get it wrong, but we are here to ensure the support is available to both employer and employee. Employers can be at risk when employing someone new if they haven’t ensured the job is a good match. WSES can help reduce that risk.”

Cllr Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said:

“Hercules are a shining example of how to think about recruitment differently. They saw the potential of WSES customers from the training and even let them borrow high-visibility jackets to attend an industry tour at Barnardo’s, showing their commitment to being a supportive employer in their local community.

“Partnerships like this not only build skills but also build futures. As many of 33% of new hires leave employment within the first 90 days of employment – it makes financial sense for employers to invest in supported employment.

"This ethos has been brought to life through Hercules Academy’s inclusive approach to recruitment. By working closely with WSES, Hercules has successfully employed three local Nuneaton residents without incurring any recruitment costs. This success is a testament to the power of thoughtful collaboration and tailored support."

As Warwickshire prepares to roll out its Connect to Work programme this year, the focus is clear: bridging the gap between untapped talent and local business needs. Connect to Work is a forward-thinking initiative designed to support employers in accessing a broader, more diverse talent pool, particularly individuals who may face barriers to employment. Whether for a small business or large organisation, the programme offers tailored support to help recruit, train, and retain the right people.

If you are an employer in Warwickshire looking to fill vacancies, diversify your workforce, or simply explore new recruitment strategies, we are here to help. Please email: supportedemployment@warwickshire.gov.uk, telephone: 02476 796462 or visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/4/our-work-with-businesses.