Escalator support takes Headmasters offer to a new level

“There is so much business support in Warwickshire and it’s not something you get in every county. We are really lucky, and I would encourage every small business to see how they could benefit."

A Warwickshire hairdresser has urged all small businesses in the county to seek out business support after her staff “benefited hugely” from the Skills Escalator programme.

Keri Chimes owns Headmasters which has been at the heart of its community in Clemens Street, Leamington, since her dad set it up in 1984. Now under Keri’s control, Headmasters is going from strength to strength – chiefly thanks to her team’s skills and hard work, of course, but also, in part, to business support.

Several of Keri’s 11-strong workforce attended specialist courses to hone their skills thanks to the Skills Escalator Fund, delivered by Warwickshire Skills Hub and funded by UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) in partnership with the county’s district and borough councils - in the case of Headmasters, Warwick District Council.

“The Escalator funding enabled me to send some of our staff on quite hefty courses,” she said. “Training courses can run into thousands of pounds. For example, one of our stylists went for hair system training, which means we can now deal with a lot of clients with hair loss - males and females. The course was nearly £2,000 which would have been a big outlay for me so for the funding to give me a substantial amount towards that was brilliant.

“Another team member has always wanted to specialise in Afro-Caribbean and different types of curly hair. They went on a specialist course to London for three days and with the accommodation as well we couldn’t have done it without some support. The knowledge they collected during the course has empowered the team to better advise customers and bring them joy. People do get a lot of pleasure from their hair - we have some lovely feedback.”

Such support can be a massive help, and Keri urges all small businesses to look into what Warwickshire County Council and their partners across the county and region can offer.

“There is so much business support out there in Warwickshire and it’s not something you get in every county,” she said. “We are really lucky, and I would encourage every small business to see how they could benefit. I know it would be fantastic for some businesses, but they just don’t know about it.

“I spoke to the Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub who took me through all the different funding options. There are loads of different teams and funding streams that I had no knowledge of.

“Without the funding, this training for my staff wouldn’t have taken place and the knock-on effect is that those stylists are able to generate bigger income for their time and offer a better service to their community. They also offer services that not every business offers so the business is more sustainable.”

That means everybody benefits: employees, whose livelihoods are protected; customers who get the best possible services; and the local economy and the communities they serve.

“Clemens Street is such a lovely community,” said Keri. “Everybody cares around here, it’s really friendly and everyone chats and says hello. There’s a real community spirit here, as I’m sure there is in neighbourhoods all around Warwickshire, so the support which helps businesses to flourish is so important because it really makes a difference to our towns. My staff are building their skills so one day they might be able to go to Warwick or somewhere else and generate a good income. And when I don’t want to be behind a chair anymore and move into business management, hopefully they will be ready to take more control.”

Cllr Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said: “I am delighted that the Skills Escalator support has been of such high value to Keri and her team and that, with the level of training undertaken, that value will only increase as time passes. This is a wonderful example of how our work with businesses offers much more than a short-term boost. We want maximum impact from funding and look for benefits further down the line."

If you would like to know more about the support available from Warwickshire Skills Hub, please email skillshub@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit https://www.cwgrowthhub.co.uk