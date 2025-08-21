Improve health and wellbeing by trying something new

While the fair weather lasts it is a good time to concentrate on activities to improve health and wellbeing.

Spending more time outdoors, being more active, joining a local group or taking up a hobby are all small positive changes that lead to healthy habits and support the five ways to wellbeing.

Warwickshire’s Five Ways to Wellbeing website outlines the five behaviours – keep learning, connect, be active, give and take notice – and offers lots of information to help people improve their fitness and mental health too.

Being active is good for wellbeing and can help to reduce the risk of major illnesses. There's strong scientific evidence that being physically active can support people of all ages to lead healthier and happier lives*. People who take regular exercise, in all forms, have a lower risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, type two diabetes, stroke, and some cancers.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “We know that it can be challenging to step out of your comfort zone and try something new, but making small changes to your lifestyle can help you to lead a healthier, happier and independent life.

“You can make small changes such as introducing 10-minute walks into your daily routine or swapping a car journey for a bike ride. By starting with small changes to your daily habits can lead to long term benefits to your health and wellbeing.”

Five Ways to Wellbeing offers health solutions and wellbeing opportunities to connect with others. For motivation join a group or invite friends.

Another resource that helps people find more ways to be active is the Better Health website which has tools and apps to help find ways to add more activity into daily lifestyles.