The Role of Heat & Moisture in Skin Health in Seating

This webinar aimed to provide support and training for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and anyone else in healthcare who faces issues regarding skin integrity and seating.

Topics Covered & Learning Objectives: 

  • The importance of skin health in seating.
  • How we account for skin health in seating assessments and with other equipment.
  • Skin microclimates and maintaining skin health with special guest speaker Faith Brown, OT.
  • An introduction to the JAY Balance Cryo cushion!
  • Live Q&A.

Hosted by Yorkshire Care Equipment with Occupational Therapist Faith Brown.

26th August 2021

Published: 21st August 2025

