This webinar aimed to provide support and training for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and anyone else in healthcare who faces issues regarding skin integrity and seating.
The Role of Heat & Moisture in Skin Health in Seating
Topics Covered & Learning Objectives:
- The importance of skin health in seating.
- How we account for skin health in seating assessments and with other equipment.
- Skin microclimates and maintaining skin health with special guest speaker Faith Brown, OT.
- An introduction to the JAY Balance Cryo cushion!
- Live Q&A.
Hosted by Yorkshire Care Equipment with Occupational Therapist Faith Brown.
The Role of Heat & Moisture in Skin Health in Seating - Webinar - 26th August 2021