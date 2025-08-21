Hospitality businesses invited to join Best Bar None scheme in Warwickshire

Hospitality venues across Nuneaton and Bedworth borough, Stratford-on-Avon district, and Warwick district are now invited to register for the nationally recognised Best Bar None scheme â€...

Hospitality venues across Nuneaton and Bedworth borough, Stratford-on-Avon district, and Warwick district are now invited to register for the nationally recognised Best Bar None scheme – an initiative designed to raise standards, enhance safety, and celebrate excellence in licensed premises.

Supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, Best Bar None promotes responsible management and safer environments in pubs, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

In Warwickshire, the scheme is being used to strengthen community safety and improve customer experience.

Businesses that pursue Best Bar None accreditation demonstrate a strong commitment to safety, staff training, customer wellbeing, and operational excellence.

Whether you run a pub, bar, restaurant, or nightclub, this is your opportunity to showcase your dedication to high standards and responsible business practices.

Why join Best Bar None?

Accredited venues benefit from:

A free professional assessment and tailored feedback report

Improved safety for customers and staff

Access to free resources to enhance operations

National recognition for maintaining high standards

Strengthened partnerships with local authorities and police

Eligibility for a prestigious awards evening event

What does accreditation involve?

To achieve Best Bar None status, venues must demonstrate excellence in:

Venue management

Staff training and welfare

Customer safety and wellbeing

Customer service and community engagement

Accredited venues can display their Best Bar None certificate and window sticker, giving customers confidence that they’re entering a safe, well-managed, and welcoming environment.

The Warwick district Best Bar None pilot scheme, run by Warwickshire County Council in conjunction with Warwick District Council and the Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative, saw several venues receive accreditation for the 2025 Awards.

The scheme is new to Nuneaton and Bedworth borough and Stratford-on-Avon district, and it is hoped that there will be enthusiasm for it from business owners in these parts of the county.

Cllr Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

“The Best Bar None scheme is all about supporting Warwickshire’s night-time economy and celebrating the people who work so hard to ensure customers have a great experience.

“We want to recognise and reward the very best venues when it comes to safety, training, management, and customer service, and it is fantastic that we are now opening this up to businesses in Nuneaton and Bedworth borough and Stratford-on-Avon district following a successful pilot scheme in Warwick district last year.

“If you run a hospitality business, joining the scheme will help get national recognition for your hardworking staff and for your personal commitment to raising standards, whether you run a pub, bar or other venue.”

The scheme is part of a wider multi-agency effort to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, address serious violence, and make Warwickshire a safer, healthier, and more enjoyable place to live, work, and visit. It is supported by the Safer Warwickshire Partnership, the voluntary sector, and local businesses.

Registration is open until 30th September 2025.

Businesses can find out more and apply via the website: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/warwickshire-best-bar-none.