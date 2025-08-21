Will help gather valuable feedback to help shape the future of these lifestyle services, aiming to ensure they effectively support residents' health and wellbeing both now and in the future.

Healthy Lifestyle Services Survey for Warwickshire

Adults who live, work, study, or are registered with a GP in Warwickshire are invited by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) to share their views about the county’s healthy lifestyle services.

WCC currently commissions an Integrated Lifestyle Service known as Fitter Futures Warwickshire ( https://fitterfutures.everyonehealth.co.uk/ ), which encourages and supports Warwickshire residents to lead healthier lifestyles. Its services include:

A single point of access

Physical activity on referral

Adult weight management

Stop smoking services

NHS Health Checks

The services are designed to support residents in making positive lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

Warwickshire residents aged 18 years and above are invited to share their views about what the future of these services should look like in The Healthy Lifestyle Services Survey online at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/healthylifestyle-public .

For those working as health, social care, community, or voluntary sector professionals, an alternative version of the survey to share views from an occupational perspective is available at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/healthylifestyles-professionals .

Both versions of the survey will close on Sunday 7 September 2025. For individuals requiring help with accessing or completing the survey, or to receive the survey in alternative formats such as a paper copy, please phone 01926 731484 or email phadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk.