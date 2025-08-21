A webinar to include a guided tour through the FIS and the SEND Local Offer webpages

Warwickshire Family Information Service (FIS) offer a webinar aimed at both professionals and families within Warwickshire on the role of the Family Information Service to include a guided tour through the FIS and the SEND Local Offer webpages.

This session will highlight the broad range of information and support that can be found on these two websites. Included in this webinar will be information on the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

There are a range of dates and times available to choose from over the next few weeks. Just book yourself on via, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/warwickshire-county-council-31960567793

A short video can be seen via, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41E3tB56qVc

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis