Design a Bookmark Competition

Warwickshire Libraries

After the success of last year’s bookmark competition, we are excited to be bringing it back for 2025!

Are you a budding artist? Would you like to see your artwork turned into a bookmark? Then look no further! This summer, Warwickshire Libraries are running a competition to design a bookmark. The winning bookmarks will then be printed and given out across all our County Council managed libraries in Warwickshire.

We will be choosing winners from the following categories:

Children under 8 years old

Young People aged 9-17

Adults aged 18+

Warwickshire County Council Staff

This competition is open to everyone! Either pop in to your nearest County Council managed Warwickshire Library to collect a form or download them on our website

Find out more about the competition at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk/-/bookmark-competiti-1