Complete the Survey

Local Government Reorganisation

You will have no doubt heard that central government intends to simplify the structures local government. County and district/borough councils will be replaced with a new unitary council structure, responsible for all services in their area.

"This is a big opportunity to make local services better, simpler and more efficient. We want a system that works for local people - one that’s easier to understand, gives good value for money, and is built around residents needs."

You can find out more about more about Local Government Reorganisation the Devolution process behind it via, https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/democracy/devolution-local-government-reorganisation.

To help support the process and help shape the proprosed options, it is important to gather the thoughts and views from as many people and groups as is feasible within a relatively short period of time. As part of this process, Warwickshire County Council have put together an online survey.

The survey can be completed via, https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/lgr/.