Nuneaton and Bedworth Community Spaces Forum

Will be meeting on Monday 15th September at Manor Court Baptist Church between 1.00 and 3.00pm.

At this coming event hosted by the Manor Court Baptist Church (MCBC) we will examine how community spaces can work together more effectively to promote the assets of our community.

We will carry on from the June meeting where we explored ideas to promote community centres. These included producing a centralised document of venues to hire which everyone can share, a newsletter and social media.

Come for a cuppa and a biscuit and meet other community centre leaders and volunteers.

This is a fairly informal event facilitated by CAVA

You can reserve your space via, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nuneaton-and-bedworth-community-spaces-forum-tickets-1548776043839