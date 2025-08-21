Open Day on Saturday 30th August

The Abbey Theatre

Are holding an Open Day on Saturday 30 th August

Between 10.00am and 4.00pm Backstage Peek & Crafts - Just turn up

Evening Showcase from 7.30pm - This is FREE, but you need to book a ticket via, https://www.abbeytheatre.co.uk/events/open-day-evening-performance-free-ondate-2025-08-30-193000/

Free arts, crafts and performances!

"We have an exciting new season planned for you at the Abbey Theatre (more on that soon) so come along on the 30th Aug to see what we have to offer! Arts, crafts and local artists performing during the day (10-4), additional performances in the evening from more locals and upcoming shows from this season and beyond!"

Note: Just turn up any time between 10.00am and 4.00pm during the day but due to limited seating in our auditorium you do need to tell us you are coming to the evening by booking a free ticket from : https://ow.ly/ifQB50WyYBA