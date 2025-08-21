Marks its centenary this year, having received its charter in 1925

Nuneaton Rotary Club

The Nuneaton Rotary Club marks its centenary this year, having received its charter in 1925.

To celebrate 100 years of local service, the club are organising and hosting a special Prosecco Afternoon Tea for 100 people on Sunday 19th October 2025 from 3.00 to 5.00pm at the Weston Hall Hotel, Bulkington.

They are looking for nominations for those who have gone above and beyond in the local communities of Nuneaton and Bedworth as they would like to say a thank you to someone who deserves a treat.

Nominees can include local volunteers, fundraisers but can include those who do something small like taking out the bins for their neighbour.

Nominations should be made on the form that can be downloaded via, Rotary Afternoon Tea October 2025.pdf by Friday 10th October 2025.

This is a great opportunity to bring some positivity to Nuneaton and Bedworth.

https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=376

https://www.facebook.com/rotaryclubnuneaton/?locale=en_GB