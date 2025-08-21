Credit Union

CitySave

Credit Union

As you will know CitySave is a credit union that is always looking for new members. They provide savings and loans to its members. They have provided a list of their campaigns on Social Media for August. This includes loans for unexpected back to school costs and encouraging members to set financial goals.

You can download the information on their campaign via, Citysave partner posts - August (1).docx​.

More information on CitySave and its products visit, https://www.citysave.org.uk/.