A free online workshop exploring the meaning of love and how it affects our wellbeing

What is Love?

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust is offering 'What is Love', a free online workshop exploring the meaning of love and how it affects our wellbeing - Back by popular demand!

This one-hour session will be led by Couples Therapy for Depression specialists from Coventry, Warwickshire, and Solihull NHS Talking Therapies, who will share insights into how their tailored therapy services can help support and strengthen your relationships. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

The session will take place on Tuesday 30th September 2025 between 6.00 to 7.00pm via Zoom.

You can register for this FREE workshop via, https://forms.cloud.microsoft/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=UnlSwOMbCk2lHAcCHV9KBViCTxXx_4BJnLmlIOAmYqtUOUVJUTYzNlpEOEwxRjRGV1o2QzRGVjc5Qy4u&route=shorturl.

If you have any questions you can email Charysse Harper via, Charysse.Harper@covwarpt.nhs.uk

A pdf can be downloaded via, ‘What is Love' CTfD workshop_Sept25.pdf​.