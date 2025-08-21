Volunteer Group Session Workers

Warwickshire Young Carers are Recruiting!

Volunteer Group Session Workers to support their Young Carer Groups across Warwickshire, but they are particularly looking for someone to support their Nuneaton sessions which are currently held at Stockingford Community Centre on a Wednesday on the 3rd Wednesday of the month.

These groups offer an important space for young carers to come together and take a break from their caring responsibilities, take time to make new friends and take part in a range of creative activities and games.

They are looking for enthusiastic and energetic volunteers to help facilitate sessions for children and you people aged between 6 to 25 years. Volunteers should be strong communicators and have a passion to work with children and young adults.

More information about the role can be downloaded via, Warwickshire Young Carers - Volunteer Group Sessional Worker Nuneaton.docx

You can also email, volunteer@warwickshireyoungcarers.org.uk or call 01926 963940.

https://www.warwickshireyoungcarers.org.uk/volunteers.aspx