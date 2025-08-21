Lottery Fund from Sport England and is available through Think Active

The Movement Fund

The Movement Fund is a Lottery Fund from Sport England and is available through Think Active. Organisations can apply for funding up to £15,000 to fund projects and initiatives that help support people get more active.

For more information about the fund and to make an application just visit, https://thinkactive.org/sport-englands-movement-fund/. You can also contact Matt McCarthy via, matt.mccarthy@thinkactive.org.