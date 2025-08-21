Where our research sparks your imagination - for every person, every ability!

Curious Creators

Join us for an afternoon of creative exploration and inclusive fun at Curious Creators! on Saturday 23rd August, 12–3 PM at Nuneaton Library (Church Street, Nuneaton), Saints Nuneaton (Newdegate Street) and the streets in between. People of all ages are welcome to this FREE event.

Curious Creators brings real research to life through interactive art activities designed by University of Warwick researchers in collaboration with amazing local artists. From painting to photography, music to movement, every activity is inspired by real, current research and crafted to be accessible and adaptable for all.

If you get hungry, low-cost food will be available at Saints Community Centre.

This event is proudly accessible and inclusive, designed and created by and with neurodivergent and disabled individuals. If you'd like to discuss any specific requirements to support your participation, please get in touch via email – we’re happy to help.

Curious Creators is a celebration of imagination, inclusion, and innovation – and everyone is welcome.