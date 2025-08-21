Warwickshire pupils receive GCSE results

Thousands of pupils across Warwickshire will be celebrating today as they receive their results for GCSE and equivalent qualifications, the culmination of hard work over the last two years.

This year, over 6,600 Warwickshire pupils have completed GCSEs or equivalent practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from schools and other learning venues.

Early results indicate a positive picture across the county, however full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said: “I’d like to congratulate all Warwickshire students who will be receiving their GCSE results today. This is a significant milestone and the culmination of two years of dedicated hard work. We're incredibly proud of your achievements, and it's fantastic to see such positive early indications from schools across the county.

“Some pupils may not have got the results they hoped for, so I’d like to remind them that there are many options available such as further education, apprenticeships, or other training. Support and guidance are available through schools and colleges, as well as services like Shaw Trust and the National Careers Service.

“Whatever your results, we want to assure you that your future can still be bright, and we're here to help you explore all your options to be as skilled and happy as possible."

Young people getting their exam results this week can seek advice, guidance and support through their schools and colleges. Additionally, young people can contact Shaw Trust (previously known as Prospects), Warwickshire County Council's commissioned careers support service for free independent careers advice and support, by calling 0247 032 1950 or visiting the website: Targeted Information Advice and Guidance - Midlands - Shaw Trust

Information about searching and applying for an apprenticeship can be found at https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

The National Careers Service offers free information and advice about education, training and work on 0800 100 900 or via the website: https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/

To appeal a final grade detail on the process can be found at https://www.gov.uk/appeal-qualification-result/request-review

For more information about next steps and education and training options post 16 visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/setforthefuture