Active Travel Roadshows help Warwickshire to get Lloyds Tour of Britain-ready

With the UK's biggest professional cycling race, the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, returning to Warwickshire this September, residents are invited to get in the saddle with a series of free active travel roadshows.

Stage Four of the prestigious race will take place on Friday 5 September, covering a 116-mile route from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park. To celebrate the event and encourage more people to choose active travel for work and leisure, Warwickshire County Council is hosting three free roadshow events along the race route.

These family-friendly events will offer a range of activities and resources to help residents get cycling, whether they're seasoned riders or new to two wheels.

Events near you:

Atherstone – Tuesday, August 26, from 11am to 3pm at the Atherstone Leisure Complex.

What’s on: Free 'Dr Bike' health checks to ensure your bike is in top condition, free BikeRegister security marking kits to protect against theft, and information on local cycling initiatives.

Bedworth – Saturday, August 30, from 10am to 1pm at Miner's Welfare Park. This event is part of an existing community event in partnership with Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

What’s on: Free 'Dr Bike' health checks, free BikeRegister security marking kits, and advice on active travel resources in Warwickshire.

Burton Dassett Hills Country Park – Friday, September 5 (times to be confirmed)

What’s on: Make your own pedal-powered smoothie, get a free BikeRegister security marking kit, and find out about the many cycling initiatives available across the county.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “We're thrilled to welcome the Tour of Britain back to our county. As cyclists from around the world compete on our roads, we want to inspire our residents to get involved and enjoy the benefits of cycling for themselves. These free events are a fantastic opportunity to make sure your bike is safe and secure while discovering the many resources available to help you explore Warwickshire on two wheels.”

More information about the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour

Whether you are an experienced cyclist or not, you can take part in the Cycle September challenge from Love to Ride Warwickshire to be in with a chance to win some great prizes! Sign-up today: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Find out more about active travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel