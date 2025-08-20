Moth that resembles a wasp discovered in Warwickshire for the first time at Ryton Pools Country Park

Raspberry Clearwing recorded as county first

Rangers at Ryton Pools Country Park are celebrating the discovery of a brand-new moth species for Warwickshire, the Raspberry Clearwing, with two individuals recently recorded on site.

The moths were attracted using a specific pheromone lure and mark the first confirmed sighting of the species north of Warwickshire’s border with Oxfordshire, despite years of recording activity. Raspberry Clearwings are known to not generally travel far, so it has taken considerable time for them to make their way into the county.

The caterpillars of this striking moth feed inside the stems of raspberry canes, making small tunnels and living there until their second year. They then form a small swelling, called a gall, at the base of the stem, changing into a pupa before finally emerging as adult moths.

Raspberry Clearwings are excellent examples of Batesian mimicry, where a harmless species mimics the warning colours of a more dangerous or unpalatable species to gain a protective advantage. Like many other clearwing moths, they closely resemble wasps in both appearance and flight – but are completely harmless and unable to sting.

Ben Coleman, Grassland Specialist Ranger at Warwickshire County Council (WCC) shared: “We’re always excited to add new species to our records, but finding one that’s never been recorded in Warwickshire before is something really special. It’s a reminder of how important places like Ryton Pools are for wildlife, and how much there still is to discover!”

Cllr Darren Cheshire, WCC’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, added: “This is fantastic news for both Ryton Pools and the county’s biodiversity. The discovery of the Raspberry Clearwing highlights how our rangers, volunteers, and local experts work together to monitor and protect wildlife, and shows just how much life our Country Parks support.”

Ryton Pools Country Park is already known for its rich and growing biodiversity, with over 3,000 species recorded on site – including all 14 species of bumblebee found in Warwickshire. The ranger team’s habitat management and biodiversity initiatives, such as the creation of wildflower meadows and conservation grazing with Hebridean sheep, continue to provide a home for rare and nationally important wildlife.

Plan your visit to Ryton Pools here: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/8/ryton-pools-country-park