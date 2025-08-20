Tips for a safe and healthy summer

The days are longer, the sun has been shining and the kids are out of school. What better time to get outdoors and enjoy Warwickshire's green spaces?

Being outside in nature can help to reduce stress and improve mood as well as providing opportunity to get more active.

There are a few tips to remember to stay safe and healthy, particularly in warmer weather.

Drink plenty of water, low sugar squash or make your own ice lollies and take water with you when travelling.

Cover up with suitable clothes, apply sunscreen regularly and seek shade during the hottest park of the day between 11am and 3pm

Plan physical activity like cycling or running when it is cooler, during early mornings or evenings.

Never leave children or animals alone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Staying cool indoors is also important, to help keep homes cool close curtains in rooms that face the sun.

During warm weather, the young, old and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable. Keep an eye on loved ones and neighbours by:

Checking in on them regularly

Making sure they are staying hydrated with plenty of fluids

Supporting them to keep their house as cool as possible

Making sure you share contact details, in case of emergency.

Visiting farms and petting zoos are popular activities for families during the summer break. To minimise risk of infection from animals which may carry germs It is important to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching animals, fences or other surfaces in animal areas and before eating or drinking. The UK Health Security Agency has more advice on this topic.

Ticks are common at this time of year, particularly in grassy and woodland areas. Bites from these small spiderlike creatures can spread disease so people are advised to check exposed areas after countryside trips and be familiar with UKSHA Tick Aware Guidance.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “The summer is a chance for us to get outdoors more and be more active, exploring and playing outside. This is really beneficial for mental and physical health, but we do need to stay mindful of the risks and take steps to stay safe in periods of hot weather and take extra steps to protect young children and older people.”