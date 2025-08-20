Pedal, play and plan your way to a healthier, happier lifestyle

Consciously choosing to use active travel as a way to get out and about is a great way to stay healthy, happy and independent.

There are numerous benefits to children and young people adopting an active travel lifestyle, both for individuals and the wider environment. According to the Mental Health Foundation, physical activities such as cycling can improve mental alertness, energy levels, mood, and self-esteem, while also reducing stress and anxiety. Teachers have observed that pupils who cycle, walk, or scoot to school tend to arrive more relaxed, alert, and ready to start the day compared to those who travel by car. Additionally, these active forms of travel increase children's road safety awareness and foster greater independence.

The Council offers a range of active travel workshops to local schools to encourage more children to cycle to school and is also encouraging parents and community groups to set up new bicycle buses across the county.

A bicycle bus is when a lead cyclist picks up children and parents along a planned route at predetermined points and the group cycle to school(s) together. In Warwickshire, it all began in 2021 with the Whitnash bicycle bus, which was the brainchild of Warwick District’s bicycle Mayor, Simon Storey. Learn more about the bicycle bus here.

The council’s Eat well, move more campaign helps people consider their wellbeing, and make healthier choices for their families, because developing good relationships with food and exercise as early as possible in life leads to fitter futures for all. Parents and carers can help children eat well by making simple swaps such as sugary fizzy drinks for water or milk, and sweets for fruit and vegetables. Involving children in food shopping and meal planning and preparation can also encourage more interest in food and healthier eating habits.

Finding the time to move more can be a challenge. Children should ideally be active for at least 60 minutes a day, with 30 minutes taking place outside of school. Keep things manageable by including shorter 10-minute bursts—they could try scootering to school, skipping to the shops, or dancing to a song. This can be at one of your local parks or even a Warwickshire Country Park. There are a total of 10 country parks, greenways and nature reserves spread across Warwickshire, and each provides something unique to those looking to benefit from the restorative effects of the outdoors.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “It can be challenging for families who may be juggling busy lives to find new ideas to stay healthy, happy and independent. That’s why we’re committed to supporting residents with practical advice about active travel and our Eat well, move more campaign is a great place to start.

“Whether it’s making simple swaps in your daily lives, getting active by cycling to school, or accessing local support, we’re here to help families find what works best for them to help them live healthy, happy and independent lives.”

If you would like to find out more about ways you can eat well and move more, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/eatwellmovemore