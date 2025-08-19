Warwickshire businesses hoping for boost in trade as Lloyds Tour of Britain returns to Warwickshire

Hospitality and leisure businesses are hoping the Tour of Britain will bring a chain reaction to the Warwickshire visitor economy.

Stage four of the Lloyds Tour of Britain cycle race – featuring the world’s top professional cycling teams - takes place in Warwickshire on Friday, September 5. It will start from Atherstone in the north of the county and run through each of the five boroughs and districts before finishing at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators; many of them keen cyclists who will travel from within the county and further afield.

The event will also be televised, and organisers – and businesses – are hoping it will grow the county’s reputation as a cycling destination for serious hobby cyclists and leisure riders.

Nicola Reece has three Farmers Fayre cafes and a farm shop in the area. A beneficiary of the WCC Green Grants Programme, the business is always innovating. One of her cafes is based at Ryton Pools Country Park, a 100-acre wildlife-rich site popular with families that offers safe, off-road cycling.

She says Warwickshire is already enjoyed by cyclists of all levels from other counties, with many visiting her venues.

“We have hundreds of cyclists visit us every week,” she said. “They can be friends and families out for a leisurely ride or a cycling club on an organised ride.

“We host clubs from Warwickshire but also from the wider area. We regularly have riders from Worcestershire, Oxfordshire, the West Midlands, Northamptonshire and other places. They clearly love the terrain, scenery and environment here.

“They spend money directly with us and other businesses. If riders like the area as a cycling destination, and they often do, it can spread the word to other cyclists and they are more likely to return with family members for leisure visits.

“It is great the Tour of Britian is coming back to the county and, as in previous years, I am sure the crowds will turn out in force.”

The popularity of cycling has seen a record number of British riders enter the Tour de France in the last two years – making it the fourth biggest national contingent.

A rise in leisure cycling has positively impacted business in Warwickshire. Also located at Ryton Pools is Mercia Cycles Bike Hire, one of four hire centres operated by owner Roger Hackley.

The business employs a dozen people, with additional sites at Kingsbury Water Park and Stratford Greenway, both part of the Warwickshire Country Parks portfolio, and Newbold Comyn. It supplies 250 bikes, e-bikes and pedal karts to people of all ages after first opening at Ryton in 2013.

Roger said: “Anything that promotes cycling is to be welcomed so to have elite professionals showcasing Warwickshire can only be a good thing.

“There are not many things that give you the same joy as an adult that you first felt as a child, but cycling is definitely one of them.

“So many people come to our locations and hire a bike with their children or grandchildren. It might be 20 years or so since they last got on a bike, and they might be a bit tentative to start with, but they return with a smile on their faces and totally exhilarated.

“That also helps to enthuse the younger members of their families. Hopefully seeing some of the world’s top cyclists will inspire them to do more cycling.”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Lloyds Tour of Britain is a fantastic opportunity to amplify Warwickshire’s growing reputation as a cycling destination.

“Events like this not only bring immediate economic benefits through tourism and hospitality, but also help build a lasting legacy by encouraging active travel and outdoor recreation.

“We’re proud to support initiatives that boost local businesses and promote the county as a place to visit, stay and explore.”

The Warwickshire stage will travel past a succession of beauty spots and landmarks as it meanders through the county, from north to south. Warwickshire is well connected by road and rail and offers a central location for families and cycling groups to meet.