International Care Workers

A Guide for Displaced Workers

This guide is for overseas care workers who wish to remain, or are, working in the UK.

Over the following pages, we have summarised and provided guidance on proving your right to work in the UK to your new employer, the rules around working supplementary employment, the requirements for your dependents to stay with you in the UK, what you should do if your visa is coming to an end, reporting instances of modern slavery, tips to consider when reviewing your employment contract, and a summary of deductions that can legally be made from your pay by your employer.

The information set out in this guidance is correct at the time of publishing. However, as this area of law is subject to regular change, we recommend that you refer to the latest updates on the West Midlands International Recruitment Portal or take further specialist legal advice.

