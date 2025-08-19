Find a new vocation or refresh your skills through Warwickshire’s adult learning offer

Warwickshire residents looking for something new to do, hoping to develop skills or who are looking for community connections can find all this and more with the county’s Adult and Community Learning.

The service from Warwickshire County Council has opened enrolment to learners for its 2025-26 course programme starting in September 2025. On offer is a wide range of formal and informal learning sessions for adults, taking place in over 30 community based accessible and inclusive learning venues across the county.

Adult and Community Learning Service (ACL) offers courses in English, Maths, Computing and Information Technology, Family Learning, Arts and Crafts, Personal Development, and Languages as well as courses for adults with learning disabilities.

People can enrol or find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/acl, through calling the service on 01926 736392 or dropping in between 12pm and 7pm at one of three open days on the following dates.

Leamington Spa: Wednesday 3 September - Pound Lane Learning Centre, CV32 7RT

Rugby: Thursday 4 September – Hill Street Youth & Community Centre, CV21 2NB

Nuneaton: Monday 8 September – Hatters Space, Upper Abbey Street, CV11 5DN

The service aim is to offer learners opportunities to realise their potential, even if they may not have had positive experiences of learning in the past. It wants to enable participation and remove barriers to learning, including adults who might otherwise be disadvantaged because of economic inactivity, learning or language needs, vulnerability, isolation or digital exclusion.

Learners are supported by the service so that they can grow in confidence, further their existing knowledge, develop skills, try new experiences, meet new people or find a job. The choice, content and delivery of courses is based on what learners have told the service they need and this continued feedback helps ensure the service is responsive to communities and as effective as possible in helping people meet their individual learning goals. The area course guides feature case studies of previous learners to help people understand what to expect and how to get the most out of their learning.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “The ACL course programme is about more than formal education and part of our wider commitment to give people the tools and information they need to live happy, healthy and independent lives. It has been developed using feedback from learners to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to these opportunities.

“The wide variety of courses, many of which are free or low-cost, and supportive learning environments are designed to empower individuals, build confidence, and foster lifelong learning. If you are looking to retrain, build on existing skills, meet new people, or simply try something fun and different, we have something for you.”