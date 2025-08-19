Guidance for prospective international applicants for health and social care jobs in the UK.
Applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad
This guidance is for people from overseas who may want to work in health and social care in the UK.
It is divided into 2 parts. ‘Part 1: applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad’ provides support for prospective overseas candidates applying for jobs. It includes information on:
- recruitment processes and agencies
- how to avoid scams
- understanding finances
- employment offers and contracts
- visas and professional regulation
‘Part 2: living and working in the UK - what you need to know as a health and care worker’ sets out what prospective candidates need to know before they come to work and live in the UK. It offers guidance on:
- being aware of exploitation and what to do about it
- arranging accommodation
- worker legal rights and standards
- employment changes and visas
- equality and inclusion in the workforce
- where to go for further guidance, support or help in the UK
