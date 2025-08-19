Guidance for prospective international applicants for health and social care jobs in the UK.

Applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad

This guidance is for people from overseas who may want to work in health and social care in the UK.

It is divided into 2 parts. ‘Part 1: applying for health and social care jobs in the UK from abroad’ provides support for prospective overseas candidates applying for jobs. It includes information on:

recruitment processes and agencies

how to avoid scams

understanding finances

employment offers and contracts

visas and professional regulation

‘Part 2: living and working in the UK - what you need to know as a health and care worker’ sets out what prospective candidates need to know before they come to work and live in the UK. It offers guidance on:

being aware of exploitation and what to do about it

arranging accommodation

worker legal rights and standards

employment changes and visas

equality and inclusion in the workforce

where to go for further guidance, support or help in the UK

