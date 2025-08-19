When searching for a health or social care job in the UK

Advice to Help You Stay Safe

The UK welcomes people from overseas who want to make the most of the opportunities to work in our health and social care sectors, and live in the UK. However, sadly there are people and organisations that may try to take advantage of you during the recruitment process. You must understand the recruitment process, know how to avoid scams and know what rights you have. The UK Government has published guidance that explains everything you need to know. You can read the full guidance at GOV.UK/health-and-care-jobs

Advice to help you stay safe when searching for a health or social care job in the UK